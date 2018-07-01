SDPS trains its employees on “positive change”

Eng. Ali Al Muhairi, Director of Survey Department, stressed the Department's keenness to provide training and educational courses for its employees in various fields and in cooperation with all concerned bodies related to the nature of the department.

His Excellency pointed out that the government sector has the responsibility to improve its human resources in various disciplines and to improve its skills and prepare it in order to ensure the performance of its mission to the fullest within the framework of a set of values and ethical principles governing professional and career behavior in the public interest.