SDPS trains its employees on “positive change”

  • Sunday 01, July 2018 in 4:31 PM
Sharjah24: The Department of Planning and Surveying in Sharjah, SDPS, organised an intensive training course for its employees on positive change. It aims to train employees on ways to achieve internal balance and promote positive ideas in order to achieve functional happiness, face the difficulties of work and deal positively with successive changes in the surrounding environment.
Eng. Ali Al Muhairi, Director of Survey Department, stressed the Department's keenness to provide training and educational courses for its employees in various fields and in cooperation with all concerned bodies related to the nature of the department.
 
His Excellency pointed out that the government sector has the responsibility to improve its human resources in various disciplines and to improve its skills and prepare it in order to ensure the performance of its mission to the fullest within the framework of a set of values and ethical principles governing professional and career behavior in the public interest.