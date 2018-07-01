Sharjah Municipal Council holds the last meeting of the 13th Annual Chapter

  • Sunday 01, July 2018 in 4:19 PM
Sharjah24: On the basis of Executive Council Resolution No. (2) of 2018 regarding the dissolution of the first ordinary session of the 13th Annual Chapter of Sharjah Municipal Council, the Sharjah Municipal Council, chaired by Salem Ali Al Muhairi, held the third and final meeting of the 13th Annual Chapter.
The Chairman began the meeting with a speech in which he praised the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, which is an approach to the consideration of issues of people and society.
 
Al-Muhairi thanked the Executive Council for its continuous efforts to address the issues submitted to it through the municipal councils, municipalities and all departments and government bodies for their cooperation to achieve the public interest and all the staff of the Secretariat of the Council.
 
The Council reviewed a number of proposals submitted by the committees aimed at developing the mechanism of work of the Council and strengthening the relationship with the people of the Emirate through organising a mental storm at the level of the Emirate to discuss the most important challenges facing the departments in providing services to citizens. The Council recommended preparing the brain storming session at the beginning of the next annual chapter.