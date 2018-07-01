Sharjah Municipal Council holds the last meeting of the 13th Annual Chapter

The Chairman began the meeting with a speech in which he praised the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, which is an approach to the consideration of issues of people and society.

Al-Muhairi thanked the Executive Council for its continuous efforts to address the issues submitted to it through the municipal councils, municipalities and all departments and government bodies for their cooperation to achieve the public interest and all the staff of the Secretariat of the Council.

The Council reviewed a number of proposals submitted by the committees aimed at developing the mechanism of work of the Council and strengthening the relationship with the people of the Emirate through organising a mental storm at the level of the Emirate to discuss the most important challenges facing the departments in providing services to citizens. The Council recommended preparing the brain storming session at the beginning of the next annual chapter.