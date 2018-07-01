Dibba Al Hisn Municipal Council holds 40 meetings in 4 months

During the meeting, Ahmed Mohammed bin Jamu has paid tribute to the Council’s efforts, lauding their prominent roles in coordinating meetings with a number of government institutions. He further highlighted that the number of meetings have reached to 40 meetings during the past four months.

Ahmed Mohammed bin Jamu stressed the importance of implementing the peak hour initiative, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

After the Council approved the minutes of the previous meeting, the members reviewed the latest developments of the recommendations’ implementation.