SM participates in ‘Peak Hour’ initiative

Sharjah Municipality has confirmed that the ‘Peak Hour’ initiative, which was launched by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in 2015, reflects His Highness’s great interest in ensuring environmental conservation, raising the awareness of the electricity & water rationalization , and enhancing optimal use of energy resources.

The Municipality stated that the initiative included extinguishing the lights of its main building, lights of various parks, and all electrical appliances for one hour.

The Municipality had signed the “Peak Hour” initiative to raise awareness of the importance of optimal energy use and the reduction of carbon emissions.