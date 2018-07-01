SM participates in ‘Peak Hour’ initiative

  • Sunday 01, July 2018 in 3:52 PM
Sharjah 24: In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Municipality, SM, participated on Sunday in the ‘Peak Hour’ initiative to emphasise that the rationalisation is a community responsibility, stressing the Municipality’s positive role in this field.
Sharjah Municipality has confirmed that the ‘Peak Hour’ initiative, which was launched by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in 2015, reflects His Highness’s great interest in ensuring environmental conservation, raising the awareness of the electricity & water rationalization , and enhancing optimal use of energy resources.
 
The Municipality stated that the initiative included extinguishing the lights of its main building, lights of various parks, and all electrical appliances for one hour. 
 
The Municipality had signed the “Peak Hour” initiative to raise awareness of the importance of optimal energy use and the reduction of carbon emissions.