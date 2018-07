In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Ayman Othman Barout has lauded the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to cover all the expenditures of establishing the Parliament’s headquarters in the emirate of Sharjah.

Ayman Othman Barout further added that the Parliament aimed at scientifically empowering Arab children and helping them to participate positively in society.