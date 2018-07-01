Rashed Al Mehyan praises Sharjah Ruler’s vision to develop educational system

Sharjah24: Rashed Abdullah Al Mehyan, Chairman of the Board of Parents Council in Central Region, has praised the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in developing the educational system in the country, by implementing the integrated educational curriculum to ensure a better future for the next generations.
Rashed Abdullah Al Mehyan has also highlighted the importance of educating the students and promoting the Arabic language teaching practices, putting them at the centre of the learning process.
 
Rashed Al Mehyan has further expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to continuously support the education process at all levels in the Emirate of Sharjah, stressing on His Highness’s constant interest in developing the skills of the talented students.
 
He also stressed the importance of strengthening the efforts to enable various schools to instill national identity in youth and enhance the Islamic values, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. 