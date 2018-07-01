SCPN hosts a meeting of the permanent committee for the care of deprived children

The chairman and the members of the committee attended the meeting: His Excellency Advisor: Salim Ali Al Hosani, Chairman of Sharjah Sharia’a Court and the committee. His Excellency Major General Saif Mohammad Al Zari, Commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, Vice Chairman of the committee. Mr. Mohammad Abdullah Al Zarouni, director of Sharjah Medical Region, a member. His Excellency Colonel Jamal Fadel Al Abdoli Director of Nationality Management in Sharjah, a member. His Excellency Afaf Al Marri, Executive Council member, Head of Social Services Department, Secretary of the committee and Mr. Ahmad Ibrahim, Rapporteur of the committee, in the presence of the Chairman of board of trustees, Shaikha Belhoul, and the Director of the Network Aisha Abdullah Bin Ali.

The meeting discussed a set of issues, ideas and initiatives related to childhood under the seeks of the committee to promote the integration of roles between the members of society and its governmental and private institutions in relation to children. In addition,taking all the necessary steps to protect them and raise awareness of children protection against various types abuse.

In addition, said Shaikha Belhoul, Chairman of board of trustees “We are very blessed to host the members of the permanent committee for the care of the deprived children from social care to meet at the new site, in cooperation and coordination that contribute to the formation of a generation capable of facing the future and overcoming its obstacles and success to leave a clear imprint and a milestone for a better future for children”.

She also added, “We are keen to implement the strategic plan of the network, and make every effort to achieve it and the importance and necessity of cooperation and coordination and joint work with the relevant institutions and authorities especially that its establishment came under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah. In order to enhance cooperation, coordination and interaction between institutions working in the field of child protection in the Emirate, and to build the knowledge and professional capacity of the employees and volunteers in this framework and improve their performance in order to enhance children protection and improve the system of work through various mechanisms including cooperation with international and local institutions and authorities concerned with children, which contribute the achievement of qualitative leaps in the awareness of employees in the importance and place of the child, and the need to search for the best and most important means and ways to protect and preserve his life to be established in a stimulating environment in which various means and mechanisms of creativity, excellence and safety are available.

From her side said Aisha Abdullah Bin Ali, Director of Sharjah Childhood Protection Network “We have provided a simplified explanation about the network’s specialties and work especially that there is a strong link between the network and the committee in terms of the networks mandate to identify the foster families and finding solutions for deprived children from social care and develop polices and standards on how to solve children’s problems.

She pointed out that the selection for the new site of the network for this meeting underscores the importance of the network and its role in the protection of children. Moreover, refers to the level of coordination and cooperation between the two parties for the benefit of children and workers in the institutions concerned with the child, empowering them, protecting their rights and maintaining their safety.

She also added that the network continuously seeks to achieve its basic goals, translate its vision, and mission locally and in the Arab world. It also aims to be first Arab network for the protection of childhood in the Arab world at the end of 2019. Under the guidance and support of the executive council of the Emirate.

Advisor Salim Ali Al Hosani, Chairman of Sharjah Sharia’a Court and the committee, expressed appreciation the work of the network and its members, in order to achieve its basic objectives and translate its vision and mission locally and in the Arab world, working as the first Arab network for the protection of childhood in the Arab world by the end of 2019.