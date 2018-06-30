Al Hamriya Municipality receives a delegation from Al Madam Municipality

  • Saturday 30, June 2018 in 1:17 PM
Sharjah24: Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriya Municipality, stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between the different municipalities of the emirate of Sharjah and exchanging experiences, in order to achieve continuous development in joint work mechanisms and benefit from best practices.
Al Shamsi pointed out that Al Hamriya Municipality is keen to enable the various municipalities to familiarize themselves with the system of its programs and performance, and the certificates obtained in quality as well as its community activities, pointing out the importance of such cooperation to achieve exchange of experiences and enhance the efficiency of performance in Sharjah Government.
 
This came during a meeting with Al Madam Municipality on Thursday, at its headquarters, in the framework of joint cooperation between the various municipalities of the Emirate of Sharjah.