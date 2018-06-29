“Sharjah24” signs media partnership with "Health Promotion"

Under the agreement signed on Thursday by Fatima Ibrahim, Chief Editor of Sharjah 24, and Eman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department, the Department is seeking to take advantage of the expertise of Sharjah 24 as a leading media organisation as a leading media institution, and a news site recognised in this field, and able to achieve the objectives of health promotion management provided for in the convention.

Fatima Ibrahim stressed the keenness of the website to provide all necessary support to the Department of Health promotion, in line with the policy of the site, considering that this strategic partnership would serve the UAE community and the interest of the citisens and residents of the country.

Eman Rashid Saif said: "The signing of the agreement with Sharjah 24, one of the leading media institutions in the UAE, is part of the Department's continuous efforts to achieve its vision, mission and objectives, through effective, and innovative promotion of all management efforts aimed at raising health awareness.