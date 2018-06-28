SEWA raises awareness of ‘Peak Hour’ in Khorfakkan

Engineer Ahmed Mohammed Al Mulla, director of the Eastern Region at SEWA, said that the forum is in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, of organisang the “Peak Hour” on the first of July each year from 2.30 to 3.30 pm, to become a symbol of awareness of the importance of rationalisation of consumption during peak times, and drew the attention of opinion leaders and decision makers as well as other segments of society to take all measures to ensure energy conservation.

Eng. Al Mullah added that the timing of the peak hour - from 2.30 to 3.30 pm - is because this particular period represents the peak of consumption in electricity and water.

He went on to describe His Highness’ initiative in this regard as wise and of great benefit in reducing the monthly bill and pressure on lines of supply and in preserving the environment.

He pointed out that SEWA’s strategy to implement the initiative is based on specific foundations for changing the concepts of energy use. He explained that SEWA has carried out a study on energy consumption rates, and proved that the highest rate of consumption lies in July when temperature is high, especially when it corresponds to the month Ramadan during which loads are increasing on electricity stations.