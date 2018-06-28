Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi attends graduation of SPSA’s 30th batch of students

The ceremony was attended by Colonel Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director General of Police Sciences Academy, a number of departments’ directors and members of graduates’ families.

Lt. Col. Humaid Al Musharrakh, Director of the Training Department at SPSA delivered a speech on the occasion in which he highlighted the efforts made by the Academy to improve the scientific and practical level of the participants and help them achieve this remarkable level of preparation and rehabilitation, thanks to the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Academy’s board.

In a related context, Lt. Col. Al Musharrakh emphasised the keenness of the Academy to prepare plans, training and educational programmes for the preparation of security elements that have a security sense and high efficiency in line with the changes of the age.

He thanked Ma. Gen. Al Shamsi, who is also the chairman of the Academy’s board for his permanent patronage, provision of all possible means of support, intensive follow-up and overcoming all the difficulties in the work of the Academy. He also thanked the director general of the Academy for his constant support.

At the end of the ceremony, Maj Gen. Al Shamsi honoured the top achievers before the graduates took the oath of allegiance to the patron of the ceremony.