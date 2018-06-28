EPAA kicks off its summer programme for students to promote environmental stewardship

The two-week programme, which runs until 12th July, is one of the EPAA’s signature community programmes aimed at promoting environmental stewardship and preserving the environmental interests of both current and future generations.

This year’s programme, under the theme, "Together for a Beautiful Summer," fosters a spirit of teamwork and develops creative thinking among male students between the ages of 10-15. During the programme, students are introduced to a wide variety of activities through innovative scientific workshops and seminars, giving them hands-on experience related to environmental preservation and sustainable development.

Commenting on the programme, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, "The EPAA’s Summer Programme gives us a unique opportunity to promote our environmental sustainability efforts while offering valuable experience to many talented male students in our community. This programme benefits not only the participating students but also makes a difference in the lives of our neighbours who are served by our organisation’s environmental programmes and learning centres. We are proud to provide an appropriate learning environment where our students can develop their talents by participating in purposeful awareness-raising lectures and workshops, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in their own communities as a result of this programme."

Since its inception in 1998, the EPAA has established many protected areas in Sharjah, with specific plans to raise environmental awareness and adopt an approach to unify the practices and rules in the environmental sector through the formation of the Sharjah Awareness and Environment Education Committee, which include learning centres that aim to raise environmental awareness in the community.

The EPAA’s primary focus is to continue to build upon interactive partnerships and develop an effective environmental management that preserves the environment and achieves sustainable development.