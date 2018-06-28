Khawla Al Mulla highlights Sharjah's commitment to champion children's issues

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Khawla Al Mulla said that the emirate of Sharjah has achieved the hosting’s honouring in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stressing on Sharjah's commitment to championing children's issues.

Khawla Al Mulla also lauded the continuous efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, in supporting children's issues.

Khawla Al Mulla further highlighted the important role of the Arab Children’s Parliament, which will add a significant contribution to enhancing children's issues not only in the Middle East but also in the entire world.

Khawla Al Mulla wished success to the upcoming sessions of the Arab Children’s Parliament.