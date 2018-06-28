SBA strengthens ties with US Library experts at new Orleans Conference

During the event the SBA highlighted the growing importance of the emirate in relation to library work, the book industry and the world of publishing in general.

The delegation, headed by His Excellency Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, organised a range of meetings with senior library representatives and management experts from around the world to discuss collaborations, partnerships and cooperation opportunities.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Ameri said, “Through our participation at these major conferences and exhibitions we aim to underline the importance of books and libraries in terms of a service to the public, a source of knowledge for intellectuals, a learning place for students and much, much more.

“Ultimately, libraries provide affordable access to books and enrich communication, extending bridges between different civilisations and culture. Our participation in these events is not limited to short-term agreements and arrangements, it is also a chance for overseas organisations to understand the essential role Sharjah plays as a cultural hub across the region and the greater Arab world.”

He added: “We have invited the representatives we met to attend our events, notably the Sharjah International Book Fair, the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival and the Library Conference. We have enjoyed an excellent response from US librarians and publishing industry leaders, who have shown a great interest in sharing various projects and initiatives.”

The delegation addressed the major themes on the agenda for the 4th edition of the SIBF/ALA Library Conference, which will take place from 6-8 November as part of the 2018 Sharjah International Book Fair, one of the largest book fairs in the world.

Established in December 2014, Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is dedicated to encouraging investment in creative industries and offering a platform for knowledge and intellectual exchange between people from different civilisations and cultures.

SBA strives to highlight the significant role of writers and their influence in promoting community awareness in view of technological advances and diversity of knowledge sources. It also aims to attract relevant bodies and figures operating in cultural affairs in general, and publishing, printing, translation, documentation and children’s books in particular.