Nada Al Naqbi praises efforts of 4th AWST

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of AWST's Supreme Organising Committee, SOC, has expressed her pleasure for the organisation of event.

During the event, Nada Askar Al Naqbi has extended her thanks to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation, for their unlimited support and generous sponsorship which contributed in the event’s success.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi concluded to thank all the committees and the team that worked hard and succeeded in producing the fourth edition in the best possible way. She further thanked all the players and their parents who were credited with the success of the AWST 2018.