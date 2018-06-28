Saqr Al Qasimi lauds Jawaher Al Qasimi’s unlimited support of women sports

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council has expressed his pleasure for the organisation of the event.

He further extended his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Women Sports Foundation, for their unlimited support of Arabic sports in general and women sports in particular, strengthening the role of women's sports in the Arab world, regionally and internationally.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Saqr has also extended his thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Head of the SOC of AWST , Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of AWST's Supreme Organising Committee, SOC, and all the sponsors and participants who contributed in the success of this event.

During the honouring ceremony, which was attended by a number of sports officials, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi thanked “Sharjah 24” for its unlimited support and wished all the participants every success.