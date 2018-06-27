DHR motivates DeG employees’ capabilities

This programme comes within the framework of the training programmes implemented by the DHR at the request of the government agencies and institutions in the emirate to meet their training needs.

The five – day programme was conducted at DHR headquarters in Al-Dafin area and was presented by Saif Al-Mutawa. It aims to deepen employees’ self-perception, skills and abilities, and introduce employees to personality patterns and their significance, and promote fruitful communication with self and mind reading, and achieve excellence.

Through the implementation of its training programmes, the Department of Human Resources endeavours to keep up with the needs of the institutions and entities and their demands, which are formed according to the needs of the renewed work in various fields.

The programme supports the objectives of both DHR and DeG in achieving the optimal investment in human resources and the transfer of knowledge, skills and expertise to employees, translating the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in the development of human capital and achievement of comprehensive sustainable development.