Arab Children's Parliament discusses with AL setting up its headquarters in Sharjah

This came during the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), following the SCC decision to second Ayman Othman Barout Al Barodi, Parliamentary Affairs Advisor at General Secretariat of Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC to the Arab Children's Parliament and his appointment by the League of Arab States (AL) as Secretary General of the Parliament.

Welcoming Ambassador Mekkawi, Al Barodi highlighted the importance of enhancing joint work and cooperation in light of the completion of the work of the Sharjah Committee to prepare the Emirate of Sharjah to host the headquarters of the Arab Children’s Parliament, and the efforts made by the Department of Women, Family and Childhood at the Secretariat of the League of Arab States to support these efforts.

Al Barodi affirmed the integration and acceleration of steps to achieve the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in opening the headquarters of the Parliament and completing all necessary steps for its establishment.

Mekkawi expressed her appreciation and gratitude to the patron of this democratic forum for Arab children, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, pointing out that His Highness shows a great deal of interest in development issues, including child development, and advancement of these issues in the Arab region. She wished Al Barodi success in accomplishing such a noble mission to serve Arab children’s issues.

The two sides also discussed various steps to prepare for the mechanisms of action of the Arab Children’s Parliament and the features of the executive plan.