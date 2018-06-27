Executive Committee for Expansion of Healthy Cities in Sharjah organises a training workshop

The workshop discussed the importance of the health cities programme and the information related to meeting the programme’s requirements, reviewed what was accomplished in Sharjah within the framework of the health city, and set priorities for expansion.

The workshop also discussed future steps to expand Sharjah Health City programme and time plans to re-establish Sharjah as a healthy city, and future training programmes in the context of expanding the health city and the role of WHO in this regard.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Muhairi, Director of Sharjah Health Authority (SHA), Chairman of the Executive Committee for the Expansion of Health Cities in the Emirate of Sharjah, reviewed the achievements of the Health City programme and the various initiatives, noting that the vision of the programme is to make Sharjah a global model of health cities based on a set of values, most notably community partnership, sustainable development, justice, efficiency, quality and transparency.

“The goal of expanding Sharjah's health cities is to achieve the highest standards of quality of life and sustainable development for Sharjah residents through community partnership in line with international best practices and standards,” Dr. Al Muhairi added.

According to Dr. Al Muhairi, the programme has established Sharjah's leading position in order to become the first emirate to implement the programme at the state level, pointing to the role of the programme in enhancing cooperation and coordination between governmental and local institutions at the level of the emirate.

"The Healthy Cities Programme has contributed to the development of plans needed to address any gaps in community health services, and has strengthened the community's confidence in the quality and development of services at the emirate level in various areas affecting public health with a global reference and accreditation,” Dr. Al Muhairi expounded.