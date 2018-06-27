Sharjah Children's Centres develop their skills during the summer vacation

  • Wednesday 27, June 2018 in 8:35 PM
  • Part of Sharjah Children's Centres’ activities
Sharjah 24: Sharjah Children's Centres announced setting up of a number of Summer camps for children, allowing them to invest their time, develop their skills and acquire new skills that contribute to the development of their talents and stimulate their intellectual, creative and dynamic abilities and explore their inclinations and desires.
A variety of summer programmes will be implemented in all Sharjah children's centres, covering artistic, musical, sports, cultural and other activities.
 
 Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, Sharjah Children Centre’s Acting Director, said: “This year’s Summer Camps and Programmes include many adventures and distinguished and exciting activities, as well as leisure trips that contribute to enhancing the personal and leadership skills of children and strengthen their teamwork spirit.”  
 
Al Kaabi added that this year’s activities come within the framework of our commitment to provide all what is new, innovative and creative for children, at the highest standards, to achieve the strategic objectives of the Centres in human development and sustainability, and build generations armed with science and knowledge and possess the ability to face developments in various areas of life.
 
Summer camps and programmes are held in cooperation with several governmental institutions in Sharjah.