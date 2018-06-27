Sharjah Police honour an outgoing expert for dedicated work

Major-General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, in the presence of Brigadier General Ahmed Haji Al Serkal, head of Lab Section, presented expert Dr. Motasim Ibrahim Suleiman, who worked in the criminal laboratory, with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of his dedication to work throughout the term of his employment with the Sharjah Police.

Maj. Gen. Al Zari expressed his deep thanks to the expert for his sincere efforts and contribution to the development of the work during his term of service, wishing him more success in his future career.

For his part, Dr. Motasim, expressed his happiness with this honour, and thanked everyone for the good treatment he had been given during his work with the police department.