SM denies news about 400 homeless workers in Sharjah

Khalid bin Falah Al Suwaidi, Assistant director general for customers services section at Sharjah Municipality (SM), affirmed, in an intervention via the Direct Line Programme broadcast live on Sharjah Radio at Sharjah TV, SM’s response to a request by workers residing in a building in the Al Nabaa area, Sharjah, to open the flats and collect their official papers and some of their belongings after the building had been closed and handed over to the owner, pursuant to a court order which was enforced by the municipality as a competent authority that executes such decisions.

He pointed out that teams from the municipality, as an executive body, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police, opened the flats and handed over the workers all their papers and belongings and re-closed the flats, implementing the judicial order.

Al-Suwaidi pointed out that the investment office of the building had failed to pay the owner's the due financial amounts, forcing the landlord to go to court and hand over the building.

He reiterated that the municipality did not evacuate the building directly and without warning. The workers were notified that the building would be handed to the new owner. The warning was issued on May 22 and a notice was pasted on the building. The municipality also gave workers an additional week to evict. But they remained there, forcing the municipality to execute the court order. The agent violated laws as workers are not allowed to live in that area, he added.

Al Suwaidi called on the various media to take information from their official sources, away from rumors and errors. He pointed out that the municipal offices are open to all media representatives. He expressed regret for the lack of accuracy in the transfer of information and defaming the reputation of the municipality and the emirate of Sharjah. He emphasised workers’ rights are preserved and protected in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in the UAE, pointing out that the Municipality is considering all options available to respond to such rumors and fabrications against it, and stop the infringement on the work of government institutions and interference in the work of the judicial authorities in the Emirate.

Al Suwaidi stressed that the Municipality is watching and looking with compassion to all humanitarian cases, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in the country, reiterating that the Emirate of Sharjah is family- friendly and a safe environment for all citizens and residents.