SSEF continues ‘Allama Bil Qalam’ visits

The SSEF’s visits to several government institutions in the emirate comes as positive responses for the donation of ‘Allama Bil Qalam’ project , highlighting the social awareness in supporting orphan education and shedding light on the importance of its significant role in promoting social cohesion.

The project, which is an integrated educational and social system, aims to provide the orphan children with the necessary skills and knowledge through several courses and various academic workshops that serve them in their education.

Sharjah Documents and Archives Authority, Sharjah Airport Authority and Dana Gas were the main contributors in this regard.