Sharjah Finance Department wins award for outstanding government innovation 2018

The wining contributes in enhancing the efficiency of government financial performance in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The honouring ceremony, being held on Tuesday evening at the InterContinental Hotel Dubai Festival City, was attended by a number of officials and dignitaries from various government agencies.

The smart chatting system "ERP Chatting" of the government finance system (Takamul), developed by the Central Finance Department, allows audio or written calls between the users of Takamal and the system administrators. The system is also characterised by its similarity to WhatsApp. Thus, it does not require prior training.

Commenting on the winning, Waleed Al Sayegh, Director General of Sharjah Central Finance Department, has expressed his pleasure for winning this prestigious award, which contributes in building an innovation-based financial system, enhancing the sustainability and prosperity in the UAE in general and Sharjah in particular.

Waleed Al Sayegh added that this remarkable achievement comes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to empower national cadres.

The Award comes under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to launch innovative events that serve the whole community and promote the culture of innovation in society, in-line with the UAE 2021 Vision.

The Sharjah Finance Department has already won the "Excellence Award for Arab Government Achievements 2017". The department won the best e-service category in recognition of its suppliers’ and contractors’ registration portal. The Central Finance Department in Sharjah always strives to win local, regional and international awards, which mark the excellence of both the Department and the emirate of Sharjah.