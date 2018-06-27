Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree forming SPSA’s Council

The new decree stipulates that the Council of the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy will be establishing under the chairmanship of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and membership of six members.



The term of office of the Council members shall be three calendar years starting from the first meeting. The Council shall continue to conduct its business at the termination of its term until a new Council is formed.

The Council shall have a Secretary who shall be appointed by a decision of the Council’s Chairman.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.