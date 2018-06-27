SAMH celebrates the fishermen at Souq Al Jubail

Sharjah 24: Sharjah Asset Management Holding, SAMH, the investment of Sharjah Government, hosted a luncheon for members of the Sharjah Cooperative Society for Fishermen at Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah, in presence of Waleed Al Sayegh, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Asset Management, Eng. Hamed Al Zarouni, Director of Souq Al Jubail, Omar Taryam, Director of Fisheries Sector, Omran Al Shamsi, Director of Sharjah Cooperative Society for Fishermen, and number of its members.
The ceremony was a celebration of the fishermen fruitful efforts and appreciation for their role in offering the clients’ and visitors’ needs.
 
Al Sayegh stressed that the ceremony strengthen the relationship between Souq Al Jubail and the fishermen's association.
 
He also thanked all the members of the association for their efforts in protecting the profession of the old generation.
 
At the end of the ceremony, SAMH honoured the chairman and members of the Sharjah Cooperative Society for Fishermen, for their responsiveness and cooperation with the management of Souq Al Jubail.