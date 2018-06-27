SAMH celebrates the fishermen at Souq Al Jubail

The ceremony was a celebration of the fishermen fruitful efforts and appreciation for their role in offering the clients’ and visitors’ needs.

Al Sayegh stressed that the ceremony strengthen the relationship between Souq Al Jubail and the fishermen's association.

He also thanked all the members of the association for their efforts in protecting the profession of the old generation.

At the end of the ceremony, SAMH honoured the chairman and members of the Sharjah Cooperative Society for Fishermen, for their responsiveness and cooperation with the management of Souq Al Jubail.