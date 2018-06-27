JRCC Furthers Several Humanitarian Initiatives in the Year of Zayed

JRCC employees collectively donated their Zakat offerings to the Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP)’s ‘I Deserve a Life’ Ramadan fund raising campaign launched to support those who cannot afford the high costs of cancer treatment in the UAE. JRCC also supported FOCP’s “Ajr wa Baraka” initiative by contributing an amount from the salaries of most of their employees to it.

JRCC has also contributed to ‘The Big Heart Éclairs’ campaign launched by the Paper Fig Restaurant in collaboration with Sharjah-based global humanitarian charity, The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF). The initiative aims to raise over AED 100,000 through the sales of this limited edition dessert, and utilise the proceeds to further its humanitarian relief efforts in crisis-laden areas around the world.

JRCC’s award-winning kitchen also furthered the centre’s CSR efforts this Ramadan by preparing and delivering over 2,200 Iftar meals to several charities in Sharjah, of which 600 meals were sponsored by their staff.

JRCC Director, Hanan Al Mahmoud, said: "Fulfilling our social responsibility is our core philosophy, both on corporate and civil society levels. This is the driving force behind our active participation in humanitarian initiatives launched in the UAE, a nation that has its basis in championing the values of generosity and giving, which we have emulated from our founding father the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan; may his soul rest in peace.

Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General, FOCP, noted: “We are a non-profit organisation and always look forward to being approached by philanthropist individual and entities who want to make a positive difference to society by supporting our programmes and initiatives, which target those who cannot afford the high cost of cancer treatment. JRCC is a longstanding partner and a key contributor to our initiatives who have offered solid support to two campaigns we have launched this year.”

For her part, Paper Fig founder, Nawal Al Nuaimi, said: “Marking the Year of Zayed, we launched ‘The Big Heart Éclair’ fundraiser in partnership with TBHF this April, and are fortunate to have been able to offer our efforts to furthering causes as noble as the ones the global humanitarian organisation champions in alleviating the sufferings of refugees and internally displaced people worldwide. The campaign aims to raise over a hundred thousand, and we have seen JRCC extend us tremendous support in reaching our target.”

Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre is the largest all-purpose hall in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, furnished with exclusive services and state-of-the-art facilities to cater to meetings, conferences, incentives, exhibitions, weddings, galas, and more. JRCC benefits integrated solutions, excellent in-house technical support and premier hospitality services delivered by a passionate and intuitive team of experts – qualities that have established the Centre as the go-to destination for the most respected clientele in the region.