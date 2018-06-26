DVAD organises the third meeting of "Knowledge sessions"

Themed "Study Abroad: Ambition and Challenges", the third meeting of was held at the Muweileh Suburb Council in Sharjah.

Dr. Saeed bin Safwan lectured at the session in the presence of Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member of Sharjah and Chairman of DVAD; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the DVAD; members of the Sharjah Youth Council, senior officials and elite UAE youth.

Dr. Safwan addressed a number of topics and themes in which he presented visions on studying abroad and the importance of preparing for it and selecting the appropriate specialisation and university in accordance with the higher education systems in the UAE. He also addressed the most important challenges facing students and ways of adapting with them.

Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi praised the efforts of the Sharjah Youth Council and their great cooperation in organising knowledge sessions. He expressed his appreciation to the speaker, Dr. Saeed bin Safwan, and wished all the young Emirati men and women continued progress.

Closing the session, Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, accompanied by Sheikh Majid Al Qasimi, presented a shield to Dr. Saeed bin Safwan in appreciation of his role in delivering the lecture.