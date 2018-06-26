Al Qassimi Hospital Plastic Surgery team rescues a 50 -year old patient from foot amputation

Supervised by Dr. Saqer Al Mualla, Deputy Director of Al Qassimi Hospital, Head of the Plastic Surgery Department and Dr. Safwat al-Husseini, a plastic surgery consultant and head of the hospital's wounds unit, rescued a patient in the fifth decade of definite foot amputation. The patient attended the emergency department after sustaining a total injury to his right foot and a complete smash of his toes as a result of passing of heavy truck tires over his leg while performing prayer on the side of the road; the team decided to amputate the foot to save his life.

Before commencing the amputation, Dr. Safwat al-Husseini carried out many operations on the injured patient, during which he was able to re-stitch tissues and wounds while maintaining the nerves of the foot so as not to cause parallelism to the patient and to give him the chance to move his foot. Dr. Safwat al-Husseini said that he used HEBERPROT-P 75, a novel product for treating advanced diabetic foot ulcer and the growth of tissues.

Al-Husseini added: "We began injecting the patient with the HEBERPROT-P 75, which, thanks to the meticulous medical follow-up and the modern methods of surgery provided by the surgical team, the tissue began to grow again at a record speed that saved a great deal of money for the patient and medical staff at the hospital and the country as the recovery of such cases usually take about a year or more.

In just 43 days, using only 7 injections of HEBERPROT-P 75, the medical miracle occurred. The tissues were excellent and the nerves were preserved. This enabled the patient to move his foot throughout the treatment period and was ready to undergo skin transplantation to cover the tissues.