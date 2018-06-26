Hanadi Al Suwaidi: 54 learning difficulties cases qualified in Sharjah

Al Suwaidi said that during 2016-2017 academic year, the Centre recorded 280 cases of learning difficulties, noting that 158 cases were studied.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, on the launch of the Center's annual report, Al Suwaidi added that academic and qualifying services programmes were held for 54 cases, with 6 awareness workshops.

She explained that the Centre provides a range of basic services including assessment and diagnosis of people with learning disabilities, counseling of institutions and individuals, and supervision of the educational process of the participants.

Concluding her statement, Al Suwaidi said that the Centre is also interested in following up the training of specialised personnel in the education – learning process, early intervention programmes, family counseling, career guidance programmes, social and psychological support programmes, self-advocacy programmes, technology support services and occupational therapy."