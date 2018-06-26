SDAA receives a book from the National Archives

The book was received by Salah Salem Al Mahmoud, Director-General of SDAA, from Farhan Hassan Al Marzouqi, Director of Corporate Communication Department at the National Archives.

The interest of the two sides in this book is that it is a good reference in the modern archive system. The contents of the book are the most important requirements of the era of information and knowledge, International specifications, and the practical procedures for documents management.

The National Archives aimed at distribute this valuable reference to support and contribute the development of a modern documentary culture that supports global achievements, contributes to the dissemination of documentary awareness, and promotes the science in the field of document management and archives.