Sharjah Police holds open data workshop

The workshop was held in the presence of Brigadier Arif Al Sharif, Director General of Human Resources and Support Services Department; Brigadier General Abdullah Ibrahim bin Nassar, Director of the Police Training Institute; Col. Dr. Khalifa Kalander Abdullah, Director of Comprehensive Police Stations Department; Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullah Al-Obed, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department; Colonel Rashid Salem and a number of departments’ directors and heads of the Sharjah Police.

The workshop aimed at highlighting the government potentials, transforming them to the smart pattern and connecting them to all the government’s departments. The workshop also discussed the possibility of identifing the open government data, its benefits, the possibility of publishing it, as well as its positive impacts.

The workshop concluded to raise the level of the government agencies according to the open data standards.