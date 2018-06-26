35 of Sharjah’s professionals join SCD's leadership coaching series ‘Qudraati’

The programme, whose first phase themed ‘Goal Setting Coaching’ will be implemented in five days (until Thursday, June 28), was launched last month at a Ramadan gathering SCD hosted at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC). It reflects their mission to enhance the participants’ self-confidence, encourage them to tap into their fullest potential as professionals as well as human beings, and in doing so, bring innovative leadership qualities to the workplace and to society – all by virtue of self-motivation and self-learning as opposed to being taught.

The main goals of the programme will be introduced through one-to-one sessions by coach Amal Saad from the leading integrated learning centre, Formatech. In 60-minute sessions, participants will have the opportunity to speak frankly and share ideas in a neutral, non-work environment.

Qudraati is a three-part one-to-one coaching programme, and embodies SCD’s strategy to develop unique abilities and personal strengths of participating individuals, help them become critical and creative thinkers, and contribute substantially to Sharjah’s and the UAE’s sustainable development project.

Programme attendees have described it as a flexible and unconventional route to skills development, based on open and constructive dialogue. They also stressed on the importance of exercising complete honesty with their suggestions and feedback for organisational improvement and innovation in a safe environment, saying it will go a long way to positively reflect on the overall development process in Sharjah and beyond.

The second phase of the programme, will be delivered between August 5 to 9 under the theme ‘Progress Coaching’, and include the creation of necessary tools necessary to meet the objectives laid out in the first phase. The third and final phase from September 30 to October 4 will evaluate the outcomes and explore opportunities to develop participants’ leadership skills.