Sharjah Police, Emirates Association for Retired Citizen hold coordination meeting

Headed by Lt. Col. Ahmed Saeed Al Dhuhoori, Head of Department of Information and Public Relation, the delegation was received by Faraj Ismail, the Chairman of Emirates Association for Retired Citizen, in the presence of several dignitaries and officials.

The visit comes in line with the Ministry of Interior's strategy to strengthen social connections with retirees, highlighting their great contributions in society.

During the meeting, the two sided discussed the areas of joint cooperation and signed a memorandum of understanding to benefit from the services of the retirees, stressing on their significant efforts in serving the country throughout their work with the police.