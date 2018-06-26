Saud Al Shaibah: A decline in injured run- over accidents during May

Sharjah24: Lt Col Saud Al Shaibah, head of the awareness department at the Sharjah Police, confirmed that there was a significant decrease in the number of injuries during the month of May, 24 compared to 55 in the month of April, a difference of 31 injuries ranging from simple, medium and eloquent.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” Lt Col Saud Al Shaibah said that we hope that everyone will abide by the rules of pedestrian traffic and transit from the designated places and attention left and right while crossing the street, in order to safeguard the safety of everyone and to achieve our strategic objectives to reduce accidents in the emirate.”
 
Al Shaibah added that the total number of traffic awareness campaigns organised during 2016 was 21 awareness campaigns, including 4 major campaigns and 17 supporting sub-campaigns in addition to traffic awareness campaigns that accompanied these campaigns.