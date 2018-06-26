SEC adopts the organisational structure of the General Secretariat of the Council

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council adopted the organisational structure of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the Organisational Structure Committee, that the General Secretariat of the Council is in line with the vision and objectives of the Emirate of Sharjah, the new structure includes a number of departments that meet the Council's mandate and achieve the desired objectives.

The Council approved the request of Sharjah Police to send one of its staff to complete his studies in the UK for a Master's degree.

The Council discussed a draft resolution submitted by the Sharjah Education Council on the appointment of school bus supervisors in the Emirate of Sharjah to maintain the safety of students within buses.

The Council reviewed the amendments of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC)on a draft law on the regulation of Real Estate brokerage in the Emirate of Sharjah, and directed the Council to submit the draft law to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in preparation for its issuance.

As part of its agenda, the Council was briefed on the decrees issued by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

SEC issued Resolution No. (21) of 2018, stipulates that seconded Ayman Othman Barout Al Barodi, Parliamentary Affairs advisor at General Secretariat of Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC to Arab Children's Parliament, the loan period shall be one year, effective 1 July 2018, and may be extended for a period or similar periods by a decision of SEC.

SEC issued Resolution No. (22) of 2018, concerning dissolving the first ordinary session of the 13th Annual Chapter of the Municipal Councils in the Emirate of Sharjah on Sunday 1st of July, the general committees in the municipal councils shall continue to conduct the work of the municipal councils between the sessions.