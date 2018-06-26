Kalba Police Station arrest gang for stealing cables

The Kalba Comprehensive Police Station received a tip-off about a gang of unknown persons that was stealing power cables and building materials from under-construction sites in the city.

A Security Team from Kalba Police Station was formed. Accordingly, Kalba Police Station arrested the five suspects and identified them as Asian nationalities.

The suspects confessed to stealing the cables and building materials from various sites.

The Sharjah Police General Command urge the institutions, companies and individuals to preserve movable and immovable property in safe places, preventing the weak-minded individuals from committing such crimes.