Al Hamriyah Club oversees its 24th Summer Forum, opens registration on 30 June

The chairmanship of the Supreme Committee supervising the Summer Forum for this year to Rashid Ghanem Al Shamsi, Board Member of Al Hamriyah Club, who in turn confirmed that the Committee includes in this edition of the Forum a group of supervisors with extensive experience in the field of youth development.

He added that "Al Hamriyah Summer Forum" has become one of the annual traditions that are keen on harnessing all possibilities for its success and preparing programmes that match the aspirations of youth and age groups participating.

Al Shamsi has announced that the registration for Al Hamriyah Summer Forum will start on Saturday, 30th of this month, during the working hours of the club until the completion of the participants.

Al Shamsi pointed out that the participation in the Forum is for citizens and residents of the ages from 8 to 15 years.