408 beneficiaries from SCI’s charity project

  • Tuesday 26, June 2018 in 1:09 PM
Sharjah 24: As part of its charity project, Sharjah Charity International, SCI, provided AED 3 million, 192 thousand, and 422 dirhams for 408 beneficiaries. The charity project, which was held during the Holy Month of Ramadan, has included payment of prisoners' debts, tuition fees, residential rents and electricity bills

Commenting on this, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Board Member and Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, has highlighted the significant importance of the SCI’s charity project in bringing happiness and joy into the needy people.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem stressed that the SCI constantly works to implement such projects, pointing out that the funds were collected from several benefactors, supporters and donours. 

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem further added that the   Sharjah Charity International aims to translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah in bolstering philanthropic and humanitarian works, and strengthening the position of the emirate of Sharjah.