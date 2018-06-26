408 beneficiaries from SCI’s charity project

Commenting on this, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Board Member and Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, has highlighted the significant importance of the SCI’s charity project in bringing happiness and joy into the needy people.



Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem stressed that the SCI constantly works to implement such projects, pointing out that the funds were collected from several benefactors, supporters and donours.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem further added that the Sharjah Charity International aims to translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah in bolstering philanthropic and humanitarian works, and strengthening the position of the emirate of Sharjah.