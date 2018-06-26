Sharjah Sports Council signs on "Peak Hour" initiative with SEWA

  • During signing the agreement
Sharjah24: The Sharjah Sports Council received on Monday a delegation from Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, SEWA, as part of the "Peak Hour" initiative, in order to conserve energy conservation launched by the Authority under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah that the first of July each year from 2.30 to 3.30 pm at a time when demand for electricity is increasing and loads reach the peak.
During the visit, the Sharjah Sports Council was invited to cooperate with the SEWA to make this initiative a success by supporting the signing of a certificate of promise to reach the desired goals. 
 
The meeting reviewed a number of different experiences, signed a symbolic certificate to participate and supported the initiative, as well as reviewing the objectives and mechanisms of implementation of the “Peak Hour” initiative and the positive results achieved in Sharjah and the UAE during the past two years.