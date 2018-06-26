Sharjah Ladies Club to hold Mushmis summer camp

The camp, which runs from July 1 – August 30, will feature a range of entertainment programmes for the young participants, from pottery and painting to sports and beauty.

Each of the five camps is aimed at a different age group; the Active Mushmis Camp is for girls aged 5-10 years and boys from 5-8 years and features activities such as swimming, ice skating, henna design and origami.

The Spectacular Summer Camp is for 2-5 year-olds and has a huge variety of attractions from Cool Science and African drumming to numeracy games and a petting zoo.

The Creative Mushmis Camp is open to only girls aged 6-10 years and focuses on encouraging young artists to develop their talents through painting, modelling, doll making and a host of other creative tasks.

The Little Mushmis Camp caters for children who are between 3-5 year olds and includes zumba, cave exploration and swimming, plus everything in between.

Finally, the Youth Summer Camp is a girls-only affair for 11-16 year-olds, where they can enjoy paddle boarding, culinary skills, creative sessions, junk bands, outdoor trips and much more.

For registration at SLC’s Mushmis Summer Programme, parents can call: 065067701 or visit www.slc.ae to find out more information about the activities taking place.