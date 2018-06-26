Parents' Council of Dibba Al Hisn honours the outstanding graduates

Sharjah 24: In the presence of the Chairman of the Board Abdel Razzaq Al-Darbas and directed by Mohammad Rushoud, the Board of Parents Council of Students at Dibba Al Hisn will held on Thursday, 12/7/20118, an annual ceremony to honour both male and female outstanding students of the academic year 2017-2018 which will coincide with the “Year of Zayed”.
Fatima Ibrahim, Secretary General of the Council, said that the sponsors, partners and individual collaborators will be honoured.
She added that the event will include an operetta and an interesting show.