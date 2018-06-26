Sharjah Police receive a delegation from RAK Police

Sharjah 24: Colonel Ali Abu Al Zoud, Director of Vehicles and Drivers' Licensing Department in Sharjah, on Monday, received a delegation from Ras Al-Khaimah Police headed by Lt. Col. Jassim Al-Tenaiji, Head of Traffic Engineering Department, at the Sharjah Police General Headquarters.
At the beginning of the meeting, Col. Ali Abu Al Zoud welcomed the visiting delegation. The two sides discussed ways to enhance communication and integration between the Sharjah Police General Directorate and Ras Al-Khaimah Police, stressing the keen to build bridges of cooperation.

During the meeting, the two sides also reviewed the services provided to several clients at the Sharjah Traffic and Licensing Services Centre, achieving the objectives and strategies of the Ministry of Interior.

The visiting delegation thanked the Sharjah Police for their hospitality and good reception, stressing the continuity of joint coordination and exchange of experiences between the two sides.