Dr. Raed Farhat: Laser therapeutic programme augments doctors’ capabilities

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Raed Ahmed Farhat, Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Laser specialist at Al Qasimi said that the laser educational programme contributes to the introduction of modern equipment so that the team is able to meet the needs of patients professionally. Eleven devices were provided with different technologies for different types of laser.

Dr. Farahat added that the programme focuses on the practical aspects of the participants with the presence of the world's most renowned laser companies, learn about modern technology in the treatment of wounds, scars, skin pigmentation and other diseases.