Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi receives "Sharjah World Book Capital 2019" delegation

The two sides discussed the agenda of the activities and programmes presented in the Sharjah World Book Fair Capital 2019, highlighting the role of the institutions and departments supporting events and activities in the emirate and the coordination mechanism between them and the organising committee in supporting and developing the book industry to consolidate the culture of reading and book among all segments of society.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi stressed that this meeting signals the sound methodology adopted by the Sharjah Police General Command and its successful strategies aimed at enhancing Sharjah's position on the global map and supporting the efforts of all civil society organisations in various fields believing in its community message represented in enhancing community partnership with all institutions and interaction with all events held in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Amani Al Ali praised the efforts made by the Sharjah Police General Command to support many community activities in the emirate to augment Sharjah’s profile as the World Book Capital 2019.

Following the meeting, Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi honoured the visiting delegation who thanked the Sharjah Police for their hospitality and good reception extolling the efforts made by Sharjah Police General Command to promote the cultural and developmental renaissance in the emirate.

Several officials were present at the meeting.