Dr. Mashael Al Naboodah: New solutions with "Laser Therapy" at Al Qassimi Hospital

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Naboodah added that the programme comes as part of the Department’s keenness to continue to searching for solutions and new technologies for all the problems and obstacles faced by the patient, especially skin diseases, most notably ancient effects and skin pigmentation, whether due to tattoos or resulting from accidents in general.

She confirmed that the Department is seeking and looking for all the modern ways and means to introduce them in the hospital as new therapeutic services benefiting the patients.

Al Naboodah pointed out that the programme aims to train medical and nursing staff on new and modern techniques and enhance their skills in the field of medical laser.