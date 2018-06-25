Sharjah Police launch a preventive campaign to abate crime

  • Col. Ibrahim Al Ajel, Director of Criminal Investigation Department, Sharjah Police
Sharjah 24:The Criminal Investigation Department of Sharjah Police, in coordination with the Department of Traffic and Patrols and the Police Comprehensive Stations Department, has launched a preventive campaign under the title "Deterrence 3", which aims to maintain positive indicators of low crime rates which were the result of the General Command’s plans and objectives aiming to raise the sense of security for community members.
Col. Ibrahim Al Ajel, Director of Sharjah Criminal Investigation Department said that the campaign is a continuation of previous campaigns that have been implemented and proved capable of deterring crimes achieving the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior to enhance security and safety.
 
He pointed out that the campaign targets all Sharjah’s residential, commercial and industrial areas throughout the day, and deals with all suspected according to the legal procedures in place in order to maintain the security positive results achieved on the roads felt by everyone in the emirate.
 
Col. Al Ajel urged the members of the public to carry out their duties by not hesitating to report all suspicious actions by calling toll free number 80040 to help bury the crime in its cradle.