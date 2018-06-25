Sharjah Media Council discusses emirate’s media projects and future plans

The SMC Chairman was speaking at a meeting held at Al Rafraf Inn in Kalba, in the presence of SMC members Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of Sharjah Media Corporation, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau and Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi directed members of the Council to work with one hand and to continuously cooperate towards the achievement of common objectives that would contribute to the development of the media system in Sharjah. The SMC Chairman assured all necessary support for media activities of the three institutions affiliated to the Council.

Attendees of the meeting discussed latest developments and numerous projects and development proposals, reviewing major achievements of media institutions affiliated to the Council, as well as the mechanism of work and future goals.

Dr Khalid Omar Al Midfa outlined key agreements, partnerships and developments witnessed by Sharjah Media City (Shams), which is drawing growing interest from the media investment sector, being one of the first smart free media zones in the region. Pointing to the unique services and investment advantages offered by Shams, Dr Al Midfa cited a virtual portal for running businesses and connecting them with one another within a digital virtual market, which supports the City’s vision to keep up with the times and helps the services it provides to organisations and individuals.

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf highlighted future objectives and programmes of Sharjah Media Corporation, as well as new projects the Corporation is working on in accordance with the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, including the production of a new children’s programme. He pointed to developments in the Corporation’s channels, which seek to disseminate the message of Sharjah and support its development programmes in service of the media sector in the Emirate.

For his part, Tariq Saeed Allay talked about future projects of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, aimed at promoting and regulating media work in the Emirate, as well as the development of the governmental communication system locally and internationally. He pointed to a variety of events held recently by the Bureau, attracting considerable public attention.

Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri asserted that work at the Sharjah Media Council is carried on in accordance with the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, pointing to latest developments in the Emirate’s media policy. He cited media development strategies and cooperation mechanisms with various official media bodies, government entities and the local and international media, all aimed at the achievement of the SMC objectives and vision.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and SMC members then toured Al Rafraf Inn, the region’s first of its kind to adopt the highest standards of green construction and sustainability. They stressed the touristic and environmental value of the hotel, which represents a unique landmark supporting the tourist industry in the city of Kalba.

SMC members lauded the fact that the hotel allows its guests, particularly adventure enthusiasts, access to outstanding experiences, including kayaking, trekking and mountain biking.

Al Rafraf Inn is a luxurious, five-star, tent-covered project that offers a unique accommodation experience within Al Qurm Nature Reserve in Kalba.

The hotel includes an outdoor yoga and fitness centre, as well as a range of public facilities, including an information desk, a reception hall, restaurants and outdoor recreation areas.