Dr. Mariam Saeed: 2% is the proportion of Vitiligo in UAE

The activity synchronises with the “Year of Zayed” initiatives 2018, and comes in line with the vision of the wise leadership to pay attention to public health and safety, and to strive to build a healthy environment and society.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Dr. Mariam Saeed, Head of the Dermatology and Venereology Department at Al Qasimi Hospital, said that the incidence of Vitiligo in the United Arab Emirates ranges from 1.5% to 2% and it is aligned with global rates of disease.

She added that, Vitiligo disease could affect the adults and young people and white spots can appear anywhere on the body.

Dr. Mariam stressed that the Dermatology and Venereology Department at Al Qasimi Hospital is constantly supporting people with vitiligo and their families, thanking all those who participated in this awareness event.