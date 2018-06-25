Abdullah bin Salem witnesses honouring ceremony of Sharjah's hosting of Arab Children's Parliament

Following the rendition of the UAE National Anthem and the recital of verses from the Quran, Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC), and the Head of the Committee of the Sharjah's hosting of Arab Children's Parliament delivered the opening speech.

During the ceremony, Al Mulla has lauded the continuous and significant efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah in supporting all segments of society especially the children, stressing on His Highness’s belief that the children are the future pillars of our nation.

Khawla Al Mulla has also lauded the role of His Highness and the Emirate of Sharjah in supporting and establishing many Arab projects in various fields, especially the children's area, in which the Emirate has achieved remarkable international progress.

Commenting on the honouring, Khawla Al Mulla has further congratulated His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for Sharjah's hosting of Arab Children's Parliament, highlighting His Highness’s grant to adopt the cost of establishing and hosting the Parliament in the emirate of Sharjah.

Al Mulla pointed out that the efforts of the Committee for hosting the headquarters of the Arab Children's Parliament from constructive efforts and cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the UAE Embassy in Cairo, the Arab League and other institutions and individuals' efforts, represents an important outcome and adds quality to the full certainty of the importance of the active participation of children in raising their views and discussing their issues through a parliament that represents them and promotes their future.

The Chairperson of SCC stressed that we count on our generations of children to guide them into the bright future and complete the progress of our Arab Nation in its present and future.

In her speech, Ambassador Enas Makkawi, Director of Women, Family and Children's Department of the General-Secretariat at the League of Arab States, called for giving the issues of the situation of children in a number of Arab countries under a great importance through the new parliament, and allow the children to become an active member and able to assume their responsibilities.

Then Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi honoured the participating parties, committees and personalities who contributed to the success of the Sharjah hosting file for the headquarters of the Arab Children's Parliament: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and received the award on behalf of him Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State and many other personalities and invited participation.

The audience witnessed a visual presentation on the various stations and initiatives launched by Sharjah for more than three decades in the interest of children and young people, as well as the efforts of the various committees within the completion of Sharjah hosting the headquarters of the Arab Children's Parliament.

The ceremony was attended by a number of senior officials and head of Sharjah government Department.